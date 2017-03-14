Heavy snow through Tuesday morning gradually fades during the afternoon

HEAVY SNOW TUESDAY: A classic nor’easter continues to dump snow across the region through much of Tuesday. The heaviest of the snow pushes through until 10 A.M. before it slowly tapers. One to two inch snow rates per hour are likely through this time, especially east and northeast of the Susquehanna River as the heavy snow moves through. Snow and blowing snow is expected as well, with gusts to 35 and 40 miles per hour possible, especially southeast of Harrisburg. This makes for poor visibilities and brutal wind chill values that feel like the teens. Some mixing is still possible southeast, but not enough to put a major dent in anticipated totals. Snow tapers and ends from 10 A.M. through 4 P.M. Most see 10 to 18 inches of snow, but 18 to 22 inch amounts are not out of the question where the heaviest snow bands align. Lake effect flurries and snow showers are expected through Tuesday night as frigid air settles in the wake of the system.

COLD MIDWEEK: Frigid air and breezy conditions remain in place for the middle of the week. Wednesday is mostly cloudy and windy with flurries and snow showers. Temperatures are contained into the 20s with wind chill values in the teens. Thursday brings a little more by way of sunshine, but the frigid temperatures are still in place. Readings are just a touch higher, near the freezing mark. Friday is a good bit milder, though it is still on the cool side for this time of year. Readings are near 40 degrees. After a sunny start, clouds increase through the day.

MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend still looks a good bit milder than the start of this week. However, readings still run a bit on the chilly side for this time of year. Saturday brings mostly cloudy skies and flurries. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday is partly cloudy with temperatures near the 40 degree mark. Monday brings plenty of sunshine to start, with increasing clouds later in the day. It’s a bit milder, with readings crawling higher into the 40s.

Have a safe Tuesday!

