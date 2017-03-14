× Hiker Rescued From Eaton Canyon Waterfall Area After Falling 50-Feet

Altadena, California (KTLA) — A hiker was rescued Sunday after falling 50-feet to the ground near the Eaton Canyon Waterfall in Altadena, sheriff’s officials reported.

The Altadena Mountain Rescue Team responded to Eaton Canyon around noon Sunday and found the 29-year-old hiker at the bottom of the canyon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The hiker and his two friends were trying to reach the second waterfall when he fell approximately 50-feet off Acrophobia Ridge and landed on the ground below, the sheriff’s department said.

A sheriff’s helicopter hoisted the hiker, and his two friends, out of the canyon and flew them to Huntington Memorial Hospital.

The hiker suffered a serious injury, sheriff’s officials said.

The man and woman he was hiking with were not injured.

“The injured hiker tried to bring his young son, a young juvenile to the second waterfall, but the juvenile felt too nervous to climb the crumbling hillside and stayed behind,” LASD officials said in the statement.

Rescue team members escorted the juvenile to his grandmother at the Eaton Canyon Nature Center.