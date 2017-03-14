In Cumberland County, some can’t drive, but they still hit the streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - In Mechanicsburg, side roads are pretty snow covered, and some say they can’t drive a car through the mess without four-wheel drive.

Instead, they go all terrain on Walnut Street stopping at the Exon where they can grab some food and other things to weather the snow… or on foot like one father, son pair.

“We couldn't drive so we figured we'd walk to the store. Gratefully, it's open. Walk back home, help anybody along the way, lot of people been stuck out here. The roads are still pretty bad. The main roads are bad. We live in like an alley where we park at, and they're still bad as well,” said Rick Sanders of Mechanicsburg.

Plenty of people cleared their sidewalks and driveways even while the snow fell.