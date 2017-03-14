× Investigation underway into man’s possible overdose death in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.– An investigation is underway into a death of a man that possibly died from an overdose.

On March 14 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Chambersburg Police and Fire Department responded to an address on Westgate Drive for a report of an unresponsive male who possibly was suffering from an overdose.

When crews arrived to the scene, it was determined that the 22-year-old male was deceased.

An investigation is underway to further determine the cause of death.