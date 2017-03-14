× Man arrested for stealing bras and tablet

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — West Lampeter Township man steals bras and tablet from Khol’s, gets arrested.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, Kristoffer Morett, 38 of West Lampeter Township stole 6 bras and a tablet from a Khol’s on Lincoln Highway East.

Morett then tried to flee from police but was eventually caught by patrolling East Lampeter Township officers.

Morett was charged with retail theft, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing instruments of crime, then committed to Lancaster Co. Prison.