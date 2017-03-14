× Man stabbed in Middlesex Twp., later dies

MIDDLESEX TWP, Pa. — Mark Jante, 58, is charged with felony criminal homicide and felony aggravated assault after police say he stabbed and killed a man in his home over the weekend.

Police say around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, Jante called 911 to report that he had stabbed his friend inside a home in the first block of Wolf Bridge Road and that he was in need of medical help.

According to police, when they arrived Jante was found with blood on him and smelled of alcohol.

Police say they found the victim in a bedroom, bleeding from his back. According to the affidavit, the victim was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, and died as a result of his wounds.

Jante told police he had been drinking all day with the victim and admitted to stabbing him, police said.

Jante’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20, at 10:30 a.m. before MDJ Paul Fegley.