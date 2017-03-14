× Nine displaced after Lancaster City house fire

LANCASTER, Pa.– Nine people were displaced after an early Tuesday morning house fire.

Flames broke out on the third floor of a duplex on E. Mifflin Street in Lancaster City around 1 a.m.

It took over a dozen firefighters about 15 minutes to put out the flames.

Lancaster City Battalion Chief Ken Barton said that despite the quick response, they had some trouble navigating the trucks in the snow.

There were no injuries in the fire and the cause is still unknown.