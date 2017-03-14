× Ohio: Amber Alert canceled after 10-month-old is found safe; suspect in custody

Update:

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — A statewide Amber Alert is canceled after a 10-month-old baby reportedly taken by his father in Fulton County was found safe.

The suspect, James Christopher Ramey, 27, is in custody. He was considered armed and dangerous.

The incident took place in the 900 block of Ferwood in Delta, Ohio, at just after 5 a.m.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.

Original:

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — According to FOX8 in Cleveland, a statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old baby reportedly taken by his father in Fulton County.

FOX8 reports, the suspect, James Christopher Ramey, 27, is considered armed and dangerous. The incident took place in the 900 block of Ferwood in Delta, Ohio, at just after 5 a.m.

They are believed to be in a black, 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van. The license plate is FRX4034.

Winston Ramey, 10 months, has brown hair and brown eyes. James Christopher Ramey is described as being 6′ tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He also has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-AMBER-OH, 911 or the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 419-335-4010.