× Patricia S. Craig named Superintendent of Camp Hill School District

CAMP HILL, Pa.– At the March 13, 2017, School Board Meeting, the Camp Hill Board of School Directors appointed Mrs. Patricia S. Craig to the position of Superintendent of Schools.

Mrs. Craig has agreed to 4‐year contract and will assume the duties of Superintendent in April.

Currently, Mrs. Craig serves as Director of Elementary Education in the West Shore School District, a position she has held since 2015. There, she is responsible for the supervision and evaluation of eight principals and one assistant principal. In addition, she provides oversight for nine elementary schools of grades kindergarten through grade five, housing approximately 3,500 students.

Prior to her employment at West Shore, Ms. Craig was Principal at the Schaeffer and Hoover Elementary Schools in the Camp Hill School District (CHSD) for five years. During that time, she helped to spearhead and facilitate curriculum enhancement, academic assessments and teacher effectiveness. She also served as Camp Hill’s Comprehensive Planning Academic Achievement Systems Co‐Chair.

In addition, to providing leadership to Camp Hill and West Shore School Districts, she was an Elementary Principal for 9 years in the Central York School District. “We are delighted to welcome Patty Craig back to Camp Hill School District.

She is a great educational leader who brings to the District a variety educational experience and vision that will benefit the Camp Hill School District (CHSD) said Board President Steve Karl.

“Ms. Craig received accolades from our search committee and has built strong relationships with our students, faculty, staff and community. Once again, we are eager to work with her and look forward to her return in April.

Mrs. Craig succeeds former Superintendent, Dr. David Reeder who left Camp Hill School District in early December to become Superintendent at Berlin Brothersvally School District in Somerset County Pennsylvania.

During this interim period, retired Superintendent Dr. Patricia Sanker is serving as Acting Superintendent from December 2016 until Mrs. Craig begins in April.

SOURCE: Camp Hill School District