× Poll: What’s your go to snow removal method?

The much anticipated March 2017 nor’easter covered Central Pennsylvania in a blanket of white powder. FOX43 News meteorologists predict the heaviest of the snow will push through until 10 a.m. before it slowly tapers.

And when it does, the clean up will begin!

Some quick research may help you to prevent major injuries that could plague you for the rest of the year. Shoveling may not seem like the most dangerous task, however, chiropractors will tell you that this is one of their busiest times of the year.

Gleaning do’s and don’ts on their website, here are a few of their pointers:

Get your heart rate up before you go outside to shovel. Take 10-15 minutes to warm up, stretch and prepare yourself for your workout. Take breaks every 20 minutes to stave off straining your neck, back or shoulders.

Push the snow instead of lifting and twisting it. Chiropractors explain that lifting and twisting repetitively is one of the worst things you could do for your lower back. The mantra, “bend your knees and lift with ease.”

Yes, treat injuries with ice. If pain arises a day or two after shoveling, use ice, not heat. Ice for 15 minutes off and 15 minutes on. Heat could cause inflammation.

Take your time digging out of the snow storm to lessen the chance of strain, and reduce the unnecessary pressure on your overall cardiovascular system.

What’s your go to snow removal method?