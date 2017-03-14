Skiiers, snowboarders brave the storm to hit the slopes in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa -- People flocked to Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County to take advantage of the fresh powder.

People took advantage of the near 20 inches of snow. There’s no ice, just a thick blanket of powder which draws in skiers and snowboarders from all across the region. One man braved the storm, making a six hour drive to have some Mid-March fun.

Skiiers and snowboarders clip up their boots to shred the slopes in York County.

“It doesn't get any better,” said Missy Simpson from Mechanicsburg.

These snow bunnies hit the slopes as early as 7 a.m. to take part in the frozen fun, and one skiier gives a lesson on the meaning of fun.

"It's just all about having fun. If you're at a sport, it's just all about having fun,” said Marco Miller who came in from Washington D.C. with his father and brother.

Snow lovers happy to have one final snow fall to work with and thankful they have slopes so close to home. Others trek from Maryland and Washington D.C. to the only resort open.

“To snowboard, I think Roundtop’s the only place open,” said Jack Lochary who came in from Maryland.

“Because it's the only one open,” said Miller.

One avid skiier drove six hours over night from Virginia Beach for that reason.

"You know, the snow storm was coming north. this is my first year living on the east coast this year, and it was an option to come out and follow the snow which I’ve done years past, but this was my first time to do it out east,” said Trevor Mcconnell from Virginia Beach.

The resort’s thankful to lay off the snow guns.

“You know, a couple weeks ago it was warm, and we were making snow just trying to get by, and now, we get 18 inches of new snow out of the sky. We couldn't ask for anything more,” said Chris Dudding, the Marketing Director.

Everyone grateful to have the natural powder and to be on the only open slopes in Central Pennsylvania -- all thanks to mother nature’s blast.

Roundtop will be open regular hours until Sunday. After that, managers say they'll see if they’ll be able to stay open. It’s no secret, people are happy to hit the slopes one last time.