SUV left idling unattended in store parking lot stolen, later set on fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Northern York County Regional Police Department are investigating the theft of an SUV early Monday morning from the Sheetz located at 215 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township.

At about 5:20 a.m. the owner reported that he left his vehicle running and unattended while he went into the store. Upon his return to the vehicle, it was gone. The vehicle is a 2003 Kia Sorento, black in color with a tan colored bottom trim.

Witnesses reported seeing a Hispanic male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt enter the SUV and drive away. The vehicle was later recovered after being set on fire to the rear of the 200 block of West Jackson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 292-3647.