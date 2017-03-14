× Vehicle, speed restrictions lifted on eastern Pennsylvania Interstates

HARRISBURG, Pa. – With the widespread winter storm impacting the state beginning to ease, Pennsylvania has lifted the vehicle and speed restrictions on expressways and Interstates 95 and 476 in southeast Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) from Carlisle to Morgantown.

Restrictions were lifted earlier from Interstates 70, 99, 76 (the Pennsylvania Turnpike) between Bedford and Carlisle.

The restrictions remain in place on Interstate 80 east of Interstate 180 and on Interstate 180.

Vehicle and speed restrictions also remain in place on other Interstates east of Interstate 81. They are Interstates 80, 81, 83, 84, 176, 283, 380, the Pennsylvania Turnpike east of Morgantown, the entire Northeastern Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and all non-interstate expressways outside of the five-county Philadelphia region. Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph and the affected interstates are closed to tandem trailers, empty trailers, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles and towed non-commercial trailers. Loaded single trailer, tractor trailers are not covered by the restrictions.

Interstate 84 remains closed to all trucks since New York has closed that interstate within its borders.

The storm continues to impact the entire Northeastern section of the nation and especially northeastern Pennsylvania so drivers need to continue to exercise caution.

During a storm, PennDOT’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear. Also, higher volume roads take priority.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles here.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 770 cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter

SOURCE: PA Department of Transportation