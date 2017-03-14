York County homeowners dig out from winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Many York County schools and businesses closed for the severe weather, keeping students and their parents home for the day.

For some homeowners, having the day off gave them a head start to let the snow shoveling and snow blowing begin as York County digs out from storm.

Some people got to stay home today, while others still had to go to work. Even for those who took the day off, the storm was no excuse, there was still work to be done.

People in many parts of the county spent the better part of the day digging out from the storm. The tools of the day are snow blowers and snow shovels.

It wasn't all work and no play. Many kids pulled out their sleds to take advantage of the white stuff, but they weren't the only ones taking a snow day.

Hoemowner Jeremy Myers said "well, started at 4 am, just because I've got a little snow blower, but it's been interesting. A day home, I don't mind that at all, whether its a foot or 18 inches,. It's probably not too big of a deal, on our end, especially being home all day. I'm not too worried. It's the wet stuff that's really the bigger issue."

The cold weather and the wet snow wasn't an issue for many kids. After all, just having snow seemed to be the best of the day for them.