All Central PA Post Offices open; every delivery will be attempted

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Postal Operations resume on Wednesday, March 15. All Post Offices are slated to be open and delivery service will be attempted at every addresses in the Central PA District (serving ZIP Codes beginning with 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 179, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 186, 187, 188, 195, and 196.)

Deliveries may be temporarily suspended in places where roads are impassable or mailboxes cannot be safely reached. Customers are encouraged to clear around their mailboxes at the curb as well as on driveways, walkways, steps and porches leading to their mailboxes.

For customers that have “lost” their mailboxes, the Postal Service suggests placing mail on hold until receptacles can be replaced. Mail delivery can be placed on hold at www.usps.com , calling 1-800-ASK-USPS, or by going to the local Post Office.

“Storm Stella may have disrupted mail service, but with the tenacity of our postal employees and the resilience of our communities, we expect to get back on track quickly,” said Central PA District Manager James Drummer.

SOURCE: USPS