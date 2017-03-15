Brutally cold wind chill values and flurries for Wednesday

COLD MIDWEEK: Frigid air and breezy conditions remain in place for the middle of the week in the wake of Tuesday’s snow storm. The morning is frigid and icy. Temperatures are in the teens to near 20 degrees. However, with winds still breezy, wind chill values are in the single digits. The day is mostly cloudy and windy with flurries and snow showers. Temperatures are contained into the 20s with wind chill values in the teens. Overnight, it’s another cold one for the region! Temperatures fall into the teens, and there’s still a bit of a wind. Thursday brings a little more by way of sunshine, but the frigid temperatures are still in place. Readings are just a touch higher, near the freezing mark. Friday is a good bit milder, though it is still on the cool side for this time of year. Readings are near 40 degrees. After a sunny start, clouds increase through the day. There’s a chance for a few showers, but for most they hold off until the evening hours.

MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend still looks a good bit milder than the middle of this week. However, readings still run a bit on the chilly side for this time of year. Saturday brings mostly cloudy skies and morning rain and snow showers. Readings are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunday is partly sunny and breezy. Readings are in the middle to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings plenty of sunshine to start, with increasing clouds later in the day ahead of the next system. It’s a bit milder, with readings crawling higher into the 40s. Rain and snow showers are possible overnight Monday, transitioning to just plain showers Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon turns drier, with readings more typical for this time of year. Expect middle to upper 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!