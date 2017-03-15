× Carlisle man charged with homicide in Middlesex Township stabbing

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A Carlisle man is behind bars accused of stabbing and killing a man in Middlesex Township on Sunday night.

Mark Jante, 58, is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He was arraigned Monday and taken to Cumberland County Prison without bail.

Police responded to a home along the first block of Wolf Bridge Road around 8:10 p.m. after Jante called 911 to report that he stabbed his “buddy” and was in need of medical help, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers arrived and found Jante with blood on him and smelling of alcohol, court documents state. The victim, identified as Kelly Strong, was found in a bedroom with stab wounds to his back.

Strong was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he later died.

During an interview with police, Jante said he had been drinking all day with and admitted to stabbing Strong, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20.