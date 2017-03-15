× Cash Five jackpot worth $225,000 sold at Dauphin County 7-Eleven

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – One jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $225,000 from the Monday, March 13, drawing was sold at 7-Eleven, 32 N. Hanover Street, Hummelstown, Dauphin County.

The ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn, 01-06-18-27-41, to win $225,000, less applicable tax withholding. The retailer earns a $500 bonus for selling this winning ticket.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Cash 5 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

The holder of any jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at any of Lottery’s seven area offices or at Lottery headquarters in Middletown, Dauphin County. Claims may be filed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at area offices and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at headquarters.

More than 27,100 other Cash 5 tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, creating “Winners, winners – everywhere!” Players should check every ticket, every time, and immediately sign winning tickets. Lower-tier winners may be claimed at a Lottery retailer.

In the 2015-16 fiscal year, in addition to awarding more than $62.4 million in prizes to winners in Dauphin County, the Pennsylvania Lottery contributed more than $19.7 million to programs serving the county’s older residents.