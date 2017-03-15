× Details of funeral procession for Harrisburg Fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe released

HARRISBURG, Pa. The following timeline pertains to the funeral procession and services for Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Lieutenant Dennis H. DeVoe that will occur on Friday, March 17.

09:00 Hours- Procession of Harrisburg Bureau of Fire apparatus will leave the Geigle Funeral Home located at 2100 Linglestown Road. The procession will proceed east on Linglestown Road to Progress Avenue where it will proceed South on Progress Avenue to Walnut Street. The procession will then proceed West on Walnut Street into the City of Harrisburg.

10:00 Hours- The procession will pick up a contingent of fire apparatus that is to be staged in Reservoir Park and continue West on State Street.

10:15 Hours- The procession will pick up the family’s antique tractor which will be driven by Lt. DeVoe’s son and daughter. Harrisburg Bureau of Fire and Harrisburg Bureau of Police personnel in dress uniforms will also assemble and join the procession in parade march. The procession will continue across the State Street Bridge and merge onto Walnut Street, passing in front of the Forum Auditorium to 3rd Street. The procession will turn North on Third Street.

10:45 Hours- Procession passes by the front of the Pennsylvania State Capital. The steps of the Capital are the staging area for all out of town members in uniform. The procession continues North on Third Street to Forrester where it will travel to the East to 7th Street to its final stop in front of the Forum Auditorium.

11:00 Hours- Procession of Harrisburg Bureau of Fire apparatus arrives back at the Forum Auditorium.

12:00- 13:00 Hours- Firefighter service inside the Forum Auditorium.

Recommended viewing areas of the funeral procession for the general public include the State Street Bridge and at 3rd and State Streets in front of the Capital building.