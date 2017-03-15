× Emotional support dog stolen from Glendale back yard is returned following owner’s heartfelt plea

Glendale, Arizona (KTVK) — “Bring Bentley home,” Charles Lee said.

Tuesday evening we shared this emotional plea from a grieving pet owner, who says his therapy dog was stolen out of his Glendale yard near 83rd and Orangewood avenues.

Lee says he let his three dogs out into the backyard Thursday morning. When he went to bring them in, Bentley was missing.

Now, he’s home.

After searching for hours, Lee had to come to the conclusion someone must have stolen his 1-and-a-half-year-old bulldog, likely entering the fenced-in yard through the RV gate.

Making the situation worse, Bentley is Lee’s support dog in training.

Lee’s current support dog, 11-year-old ‘Bully,’ is near retirement. Bentley was meant to replace him and was well on his way to being certified.

Lee shared this message for whoever may have taken him.

“Bring him back and never do it again,” he said. “He was a big part of our life. We loved him a lot. ”

After seeing the story run on the news, Lee got a phone call from someone claiming to have the dog. They returned him safely.

Lee offered them $100, no questions asked.