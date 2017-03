× Ephrata man arrested for assaulting 11-year-old child

EPHRATA BOROUGH, EPHRATA, Pa.– An Ephrata man was arrested for assaulting an eleven-year-old child.

Paul Wetter, 43, is facing a simple assault charge.

Police allege that Wetter struck the child in the side of the head three times and kicked the child in the leg on the evening of March 14 at an Ephrata Borough home.

Wetter was taken to Lancaster County Central Arraignment.