Furry Friends with Rook, the Labrador Retriever and Shepherd mix

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Our Furry Friend this week is Rook, the Labrador Retriever and Shepherd mix!

He is a mix of breeds, pure joy, total excitement, and the desire to obey.

Rook knows how to perform a multitude of tricks, including sit, lay down, wait, stay and “bang.”

He is believed to be house-broken as he has spent a lot of time hanging out with Harrisburg Humane Society staff and has never had an accident indoors.

Rook enjoys cuddling and relaxing with his favorite human companion.

Those willing to adopt or foster must have experience with dogs that are reactive and have anxiety.

Rook is extremely intelligent, and with much positive reinforcement, it is believed that he can overcome those behaviors. However, for these reasons he should be the only animal in a home, and any children in the home should be at least 10 years or older.

Rook can’t wait to find his forever home!

Contact Megan Glass at megang@humanesocietyhbg.org to meet Rook!