× Harrisburg Public Works Crews to plow streets through the night following storm

HARRISBURG, Pa.– City of Harrisburg Public Works crews and private contractors are continuing to plow streets throughout Tuesday night following a major snow storm that blanketed the region with more than a foot of snow.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse declared a state of snow emergency at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13, which is scheduled to end 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Public Works crews have been on duty since Monday night preparing for the snow storm. A total of 16 trucks have been circulating throughout the City to manage the snowfall, aided by private contractors called in to help with the snow cleanup.

Residents are advised to cooperate by obeying posted signs and removing cars from snow emergency routes. Cars parked along snow emergency routes are being ticketed and face towing, as they are impeding efforts to clear major arteries of snow.

The Department of Public Works is repeating its request that residents not block parking areas by placing furniture or other obstacles, which violates city ordinances. Residents also are asked not to use snow blowers to blow snow into the streets after they have been plowed.

For more information, contact Joyce M. Davis at jdavis@cityofhbg.com or call 717 836 9555.

SOURCE: City of Harrisburg