Homicide suspect surrenders at Lancaster City Police station

LANCASTER, Pa. – The suspect charged in a February homicide in Lancaster surrenders. Jose Gabriel Duque surrendered himself at the Lancaster Bureau of Police station at 2:00 Wednesday afternoon. Duque was accompanied by an attorney at the time of his surrender.

Duque was wanted in the shooting death of 19 year old Daniel Eugenio Sanchez. Sanchez was shot multiple times just before Noon on Sunday February 26 in the 100 block of Dauphin Street. He died two days later as a result of his wounds at Lancaster General Hospital. His death was ruled Homicide.