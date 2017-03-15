Kids sledding on their snow day in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. - Kids and parents in Lancaster say Buchanan Park has the best sledding hill in the city. Wednesday dozens of kids and adults took to the hill. Stewart ,8, says over the past two days he has been sledding for a total of four hours and has gone up and down the hill more than 40 times. His dad says the neighborhood has a big text group where they let people know they will be at the park and people show up to sled.
