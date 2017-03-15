Marines to issue social media guidelines after nude photo scandal

SGT Major MC Green attends the Senate Armed Services Committee on information surrounding the Marines United Website at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on March 14, 2017.
The Senate Armed Services Committee held the hearing with General Robert Neller, who heads the Marine Corps. The Pentagon faced a burgeoning scandal March 10, 2017 as more pictures of naked female service members apparently shared without their consent by male colleagues have turned up on secret social media sites. The scandal broke over the weekend with the revelation that pictures of female Marines in various stages of undress had been shared in a secret Facebook group called "Marines United."
Membership in the group was restricted to current and former Marines, but it had as many as 30,000 members before it was taken down.
The story was first reported by The War Horse, a news group run by Marine veteran Thomas Brennan.
He said some of the photos were taken surreptitiously, while others had been taken by the women themselves but shared without their consent.
/ AFP PHOTO / Tasos Katopodis (Photo credit should read TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images)
The Marine Corps is expected to issue new social media guidelines Wednesday after recent revelations that nude pictures of female Marines had been posted online without their permission, according to a US defense official.
The official said that the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, will sign the new guidelines in order to clarify the military code of justice punishments that can be applied to social media sexual harassment to harmonize it with other forms of sexual harassment.
Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday, Neller condemned those who posted the photos to private Facebook groups, like Marines United and other image-sharing message boards, without the consent of the subjects.
During the hearing, Neller also reiterated his commitment to identifying issues in military culture to determine why this happened and whether new service members understood that such behavior is unacceptable.
Defense officials said the episode has raised questions about whether the Uniform Code of Military Justice is sufficient to deal with cyber issues, a point that was echoed on several occasions during Tuesday’s hearing.