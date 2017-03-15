School Closings & Delays

Missing Spring Garden Township woman has medical diability

Posted 3:53 PM, March 15, 2017, by , Updated at 03:54PM, March 15, 2017

Nicole Spangler

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – The Spring Garden Township Police Department is currently investigating a Missing Person incident.  The department is attempting to locate and check the welfare of Nicole M. Spangler, age 42.

Ms. Spangler has been listed as a Missing Person with a medical disability.

If anyone has any information about her location, please contact the Spring Garden Township Police Department, Officer Morris, at (717)843-0851 or email him at rmorris@sgtpd.org.