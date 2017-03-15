× Missing Spring Garden Township woman has medical diability

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – The Spring Garden Township Police Department is currently investigating a Missing Person incident. The department is attempting to locate and check the welfare of Nicole M. Spangler, age 42.

Ms. Spangler has been listed as a Missing Person with a medical disability.

If anyone has any information about her location, please contact the Spring Garden Township Police Department, Officer Morris, at (717)843-0851 or email him at rmorris@sgtpd.org.