LANCASTER, Pa. - For over three hours Troy Rudy cleared the sidewalks and parking spaces along Liberty Street in Lancaster Tuesday. He has lived in the area for 10 years and says he likes to help his neighbors. He calls it leading by example. His neighbors are grateful for the help.
Neighbors help neighbors dig out in Lancaster
