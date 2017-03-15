Northern Dauphin residents “doing what we have to do” to shovel out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRATZ, Pa. -- A little less than 800 people live in Gratz Borough in northern Dauphin County, and nearly all of them are tired.

Tuesday's snow storm left portions of northern Dauphin County harder hit than others. In Gratz, some residents reported up to two feet of snowfall or possibly even more.

Pearl Johnson had been shoveling outside her home in Gratz all morning. she lives along Market Street, the main strip of town along Rt. 25. When she woke up, she says there was snow drift up to her front door, and a 4-to-5-foot snow bank blocking the driveway and sidewalk.

"It was up above our waist, that high," Pearl said. "You couldn't get to the road if you wanted to. That's how bad it was."

Her neighbor, Bruce, started snow-blowing shortly before 5 a.m. to help Pearl. His mother lives in the home next door.

"You couldn't get to her," Pearl said.

The snow banks are even higher now, but that's because in a small town like Gratz, there is nowhere to put the snow.

It can be disheartening, but for Gratz residents, dealing with winter weather is taken in stride. The town is surrounded by open fields. Wind whips around the small town. Sounds of wind chimes on the front porches of homes are only matched this day by the growls of snowblowers.

"People here stick together," said Vicky Schaffner. "My neighbor stopped by yesterday to see if I needed help. Northern Dauphin County has very hard workers."

Schaffner needs any help she can get. As she finishes shoveling out her car, she looks across her backyard to her next project; making sure her nine pet chickens get some water.

Vicky says they were fed and given water before the storm on Monday, but she fears the water has since froze. She estimates her backyard has about 28 inches of snow, with snow drifts rising much high against the chicken coup.

"I never thought about snow when I put the coups back there," she laughs.