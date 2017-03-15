× PA Turnpike lifts all travel restrictions statewide

MIDDLETOWN, Pa.– The PA Turnpike Commission advises motorists that it will lift the truck and trailer restrictions as well as the 45-mph speed restriction on the entire Northeastern Extension at 6 a.m. today. At that time, no more speed-limit or commercial-vehicle bans will remain on the PA Turnpike system.

PA Turnpike crews may continue to treat the roadway in some areas. Keep alert for changing pavement and weather conditions:

Drive at a speed suitable for local conditions — even on those sections with a normal posted limit.

Do not tailgate or attempt to pass an active snow plow or plow train.

Be prepared for probable slick surfaces, especially on bridges and ramps.

High crosswinds may cause reduced visibility and snow drifting in some areas.

Check conditions across the entire PA Turnpike system by calling 1-866-976-TRIP (8747) or visiting www.paturnpike.com , which provides the latest travel alerts via a live ticker, an interactive map featuring web cams and average speeds, a personalized text/email service and a free smartphone app called TRIP Talk.

SOURCE: PA Turnpike Travel Advisory