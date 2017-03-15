PA Turnpike lifts all travel restrictions statewide
MIDDLETOWN, Pa.– The PA Turnpike Commission advises motorists that it will lift the truck and trailer restrictions as well as the 45-mph speed restriction on the entire Northeastern Extension at 6 a.m. today. At that time, no more speed-limit or commercial-vehicle bans will remain on the PA Turnpike system.
PA Turnpike crews may continue to treat the roadway in some areas. Keep alert for changing pavement and weather conditions:
- Drive at a speed suitable for local conditions — even on those sections with a normal posted limit.
- Do not tailgate or attempt to pass an active snow plow or plow train.
- Be prepared for probable slick surfaces, especially on bridges and ramps.
- High crosswinds may cause reduced visibility and snow drifting in some areas.
Check conditions across the entire PA Turnpike system by calling 1-866-976-TRIP (8747) or visiting www.paturnpike.com, which provides the latest travel alerts via a live ticker, an interactive map featuring web cams and average speeds, a personalized text/email service and a free smartphone app called TRIP Talk.
SOURCE: PA Turnpike Travel Advisory