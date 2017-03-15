× PennDOT’s snow removal focus to shift toward secondary state roads

HARRISBURG, Pa. – PennDOT crews who spent much of Tuesday working on clearing snow-packed highways will be turning their attention to secondary roads by Wednesday, officials said.

Crews worked to clear the major highways and interstates of south central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, making them passable for the few drivers who were unable to heed warnings from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency or Governor Tom Wolf.

PennDOT also maintains many rural state highways, and those will get the most attention moving forward, said Mike Keiser, PennDOT district executive, said.

The concern on these roads will be the winds and the potential for blowing and drifting snow; that is, wind pushing snow banks back into roadways that have already been cleared. A worry is that the snow could re-freeze on the roads and create icy conditions, Keiser said.

Emergency management officials thanked the public for mostly staying off the roads, and are hoping most drivers will be able to do so again on Wednesday.