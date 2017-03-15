× Poll: Should municipalities levy maximum fines against residents who do not follow its snow removal policy?

Another busy day is in store for municipality officials.

Much of Monday’s and Tuesday’s late winter nor’easter accumulation has been calculated, however, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to remind motorists and residents that the Commonwealth isn’t entirely in the clear yet.

Zoning and codes enforcement officers Wednesday will check to see if residents have complied with each of the affected area municipalities’ snow removal policies. There are many similarities among them, including assessing fines that range from as low as $25 to as high as $500. Also similar, residents are required to remove snow from walkways, parking spaces and fire hydrants within 24 hours.

Each municipality has specific requirements from how much and where snow needs to be removed. For example, the City of Lebanon in Lebanon County, its Public Works Department reports:

“Residents are reminded that sidewalks must be cleared within twenty-four hours after the cessation of a snowfall or a rain or ice storm. A path of three feet in width, running the entire length of the sidewalk and that portion of the curb cut that is considered part of the sidewalk must be cleared. Snow cleared from the sidewalk and/or parking area shall not be deposited into the plowed traveled portion of the street. Persons violating the snow removal regulations are subject to a fine of not less than $50.00 nor more than $300.00 for each offense”

If you are not familiar with your municipalities requirements and codes, it’s best to either call them or check their website.

Should municipalities levy maximum fines against residents who do not follow its snow removal policy?