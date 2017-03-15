School Closings & Delays

State Farm offers insurance tips for your home and car after the snowstorm

Posted 4:59 AM, March 15, 2017, by

(Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

State Farm has offered up some tips for how to deal with insurance for your car or home after a snowstorm.

Tips to keep your home safe:
 Ice Dams:
  • Occur on roofs with snow pack during freeze thaw cycles
  •  Most likely during 20 degree weather
  • Avoid using salt or chemical snow-melt products to melt ice on the roof. These can erode shingles and gutters and potentially void the roofing manufacturer’s warranty.
Snow/Weight On Roof and Roof Collapse:
  • Flat roof is at most danger for collapse
  • Can block chimney and vents resulting in carbon monoxide poisoning
  • Injuries can occur from snow and ice falling from sloped roofs. You could be liable.
YOUR VEHICLE:
Black Ice:
  • If you’re caught on black ice, use these tips to maneuver past the problem area:
  • Do nothing. Avoid making sudden moves or turning the wheel. Smoothly lift your foot off the accelerator and glide across the ice in a straight line until you find traction.
  • Shift. If possible, slowly shift to a lower gear for added control.
  • Brake wisely. If you begin to skid, firmly press on your brakes to activate the anti-lock brake system (ABS). Or, if you don’t have ABS, pump the brakes gently.
  • Avoid spinout. If your front end is sliding, steer in the opposite direction of the skid; if the back end is sliding, steer in the same direction.
  • Look toward where you want to go Avoid looking where you think you might crash—you might inadvertently veer the car in that direction.

 

 Roadside and Vehicle Safety:

 

  •  When clearing snow from vehicle, don’t forget the tailpipe. It can cause carbon monoxide poisoning when clogged.

 

Potholes:

 

  •  Damage to vehicle can run upwards to $700
  •  In most instances, tires are not covered

SOURCE: State Farm