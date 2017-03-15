State Farm offers insurance tips for your home and car after the snowstorm
State Farm has offered up some tips for how to deal with insurance for your car or home after a snowstorm.
Tips to keep your home safe:
Ice Dams:
- Occur on roofs with snow pack during freeze thaw cycles
-
Most likely during 20 degree weather
- Avoid using salt or chemical snow-melt products to melt ice on the roof. These can erode shingles and gutters and potentially void the roofing manufacturer’s warranty.
Snow/Weight On Roof and Roof Collapse:
- Flat roof is at most danger for collapse
-
Can block chimney and vents resulting in carbon monoxide poisoning
- Injuries can occur from snow and ice falling from sloped roofs. You could be liable.
YOUR VEHICLE:
Black Ice:
- If you’re caught on black ice, use these tips to maneuver past the problem area:
- Do nothing. Avoid making sudden moves or turning the wheel. Smoothly lift your foot off the accelerator and glide across the ice in a straight line until you find traction.
- Shift. If possible, slowly shift to a lower gear for added control.
- Brake wisely. If you begin to skid, firmly press on your brakes to activate the anti-lock brake system (ABS). Or, if you don’t have ABS, pump the brakes gently.
- Avoid spinout. If your front end is sliding, steer in the opposite direction of the skid; if the back end is sliding, steer in the same direction.
-
Look toward where you want to go Avoid looking where you think you might crash—you might inadvertently veer the car in that direction.
Roadside and Vehicle Safety:
- When clearing snow from vehicle, don’t forget the tailpipe. It can cause carbon monoxide poisoning when clogged.
Potholes:
- Damage to vehicle can run upwards to $700
- In most instances, tires are not covered
SOURCE: State Farm