State Police investigating fight between neighbors after one strikes another with a shovel

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fight between neighbors that involved one striking the other with a shovel.

On March 14 at approximately 10 a.m., state troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of Michael Street for a report of a fight between neighbors.

Reportedly, one neighbor struck another with a shovel, and the stricken proceeded to throw several wooden objects into the striker’s yard, causing a loud verbal altercation.

State Police are investigating.