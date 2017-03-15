State police, PennDOT, PA National Guard team up to escort child to hospital during major snow storm

PENNSYLVANIA– The snow may have slowed most down, but there were some cases where giving up was just not an option.

According to Lancaster Online, state police, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania National Guard teamed up to help transport a child over 80 miles for an emergency medical procedure on Tuesday.

Workers and emergency service crews were able to collaborate and help transport the 23-month-old all the way from Mount Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg to Geisinger Children’s Hospital in Danville.

NBC 10 reports that the child was in need of a treatment for a congenital heart defect.

“Pocono Medical Center is not equipped to care for critical pediatric patients,” the boy’s mother told NBC 10. “But they did an awesome job in caring for my son and following the specialist’s requests to care for him until they could get him to Geisinger. Especially in my sons case, and with his extensive medical history. This hospital made sure to do everything they could to make sure our son got to his specialist to make sure to get him his best care.”

The work of these crews did not go unnoticed, as Governor Tom Wolf tweeted to note his appreciation.

We are all grateful for your service. Thank you. #PAproud https://t.co/Vyr9WzfMvO — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 14, 2017

As of now, the child is in stable condition.

Thanks to the efforts of Pennsylvania’s emergency workers, he received a great chance at getting the treatment he needed.