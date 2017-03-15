The Celtic Classic dog show resumes Thursday, March 16

Opening day of the 11th annual Celtic Classic dog show has been cancelled.
The Lancaster Kennel Club, the York Kennel Club and the Delaware County Kennel Club partner to bring the show to fruition, which is held in the Utz Arena of the York Expo Grounds. The 2017 dates are scheduled from March 15 through March 19. The show will resume tomorrow.
According to the Lancaster Kennel Club:
“CELTIC CLASSIC UPDATE FOR WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 – Due to the inclement weather limiting travel of judges, participants and clearing of the York Fair grounds, the decision has been made to cancel the Wednesday show at the Celtic Classic Dog Shows.
As of this posting on Tuesday, March 14th @ 1 PM, all other days are slated to proceed as originally scheduled.”