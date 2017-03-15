× Two dead in Lancaster County fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Two are dead after a fire in their Denver Borough home. Firefighters responded just before 8 o’clock Wednesday evening to the fire in the 100 block of South 4th Street. The first fire crews on the scene reported heavy smoke from the home.

Two residents reportedly went into cardiac arrest and additional EMS were summoned to the scene. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamontoni confirmed that one victim died at the scene. The other victim died at Ephrata Community Hospital.

A State Police Fire Marshal was also summoned to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.