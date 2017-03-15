LANCASTER, Pa.- Sebastian, 2, and his dad Chase braved the weather to have some fun. Chase pulled Sebastian all around Lancaster on a sled. Sebastian also learned a new word during the storm, snow.
Two-year-old enjoys snow day with his dad in Lancaster
