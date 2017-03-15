× West Manchester Township Police Officer fired after being charged possession with child pornography

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York County police officer that was arrested on child pornography charges has been fired.

Chad Howell, 36, was arrested and charged last month on 50 felony counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Authorities said that social media site Pinterest tipped off investigators that Howell was using the site to upload images of child pornography.

During the course of the investigation, several electronic devices were taken from Howell’s home in Dillsburg.

According to West Manchester Township Manager, Kelly Kelch, Howell was terminated from the West Manchester Police Department last Wednesday.