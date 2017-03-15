× Witness saw man throw woman from moving vehicle

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – On Saturday March 11, Lower Paxton Police were dispatched to the area of Union Deposit Road and Willoughby Road for a report of a domestic disturbance. An independent witness traveling in the area reported seeing a man throw a woman from a moving vehicle. After the woman was ejected, the male drove away from the scene.

Responding police units arrived and spoke with the victim. She identified the man as Michael Hippensteel. Officers proceeded to Hippensteel’s residence and subsequently took him into custody without incident.

Hippensteel was transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center and was arraigned on charges of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Driving Under Suspension. He was released from custody after posting $25,000 bail.