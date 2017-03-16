A bit less breezy and cold for Thursday

COLD MIDWEEK: Frigid air remains in place, with gradual warming through the rest of the week. There’s still a breeze Thursday morning to add that extra chill to already frigid temperatures. Readings are in the teens to lower 20s, but wind chill values feel like the teens and single digits. A few flurries are still possible with partly clear skies. The rest of Thursday brings a little more by way of sunshine, but the frigid temperatures are still in place. Readings are just a touch higher, in the lower to middle 30s. There’s still a breeze, so wind chill values feel like the 20s at times. Friday is a good bit milder, though it is still on the cool side for this time of year. Readings are near 40 degrees. After a sunny start, clouds increase through the day. There’s a chance for a few late showers, but for most they hold off until the evening hours.

MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend still looks a good bit milder than the middle of this week. However, readings still run a bit on the chilly side for this time of year. Saturday brings partly sunny skies, along with morning rain and snow showers. There’s a bit of a breeze that picks up during the afternoon. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday is partly sunny and breezy. Readings are in the middle to upper 30s. There’s a few flurries, mostly during the morning hours.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings plenty of sunshine to start, with increasing clouds later in the day ahead of the next system. It’s a bit milder, with readings crawling higher into the 40s. Rain and snow showers are possible overnight Monday, transitioning to just plain showers early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon is drier and sunnier, with readings more typical for this time of year. Expect middle to upper 40s. Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Have a great Thursday!