× A nice end to the week, however, we are tracking rain and snow for the evening

MIX FOR FRIDAY NIGHT

Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight, and with winds dying down, temperatures dive into the teens once again. St. Patrick’s Day is mainly dry and with sunshine to start, but the clouds quickly return as our next system races in. We expect a period of rain and snow to begin after 7pm. Precipitation will mix with freezing rain and sleet, as the upper levels warm but the surface remains cold with snow pack. A bit of everything heads our way. Accumulations are less than an inch and the best chance for seeing up to an inch is north of the turnpike where temperatures remain colder longer. With snow and ice already in place on area sidewalks, roads and surfaces, conditions are likely to be more hazardous. Use caution when out Friday night. Afternoon readings are in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The mix continues into early Saturday. Most of the day is overcast with a chance for a few isolated rain or snow showers. It’s a cold day with little to no sunshine. Readings are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Temperatures recover to the 40s with more sunshine Sunday. The breeze returns as winds increase out of the north-northwest 10-20 mph and a few morning flurries are possible.

NEXT WEEK

We begin the week with sunshine and temperatures nudge up even more. Highs are back in the middle 40s, and even closer to seasonable averages in the upper 40s by Tuesday. A weak system clips the area with a few rain showers during the evening Monday but come to an end during the morning rush hour Tuesday. A few wet flakes may mix in across the northwest counties and higher elevations. Temperatures fall back a bit on Wednesday but it’s drier with plenty of sunshine. The bright skies continue into Thursday with highs near 40 degrees.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist