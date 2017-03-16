× Delaware man convicted of distributing heroin in Dauphin and Lycoming counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A federal grand jury convicted Anthony Rowe, 55, of Wilmington, Delaware, of distributing over 1,000 grams (one kilo) of heroin in Dauphin and Lycoming counties. The three-day trial was held before United States District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo in Harrisburg.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the jury returned with the guilty verdict after approximately thirty minutes of deliberation. The evidence showed that Rowe travelled from Philadelphia to Dauphin and Lycoming Counties between February and June 2016, and distributed over a kilo of heroin. One kilo of heroin is approximately equal to 40,000 retail bags of heroin.

Rowe was immediately detained following the verdict. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and up to life imprisonment.