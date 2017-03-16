Fixing your finances: Protecting your identity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- Protecting your financial information has become a necessity in this technological age we live in.

Now more than ever, people are able to find information at their fingertips, putting all financial records at risk.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Pamala Mohn, the President and CEO of Blue Chip Federal Credit Union is stopping by the set to offer some tips on how to keep your identity safe.

For more information or financial tips and advice, you can visit the Pennsylvania's Credit Union site here.