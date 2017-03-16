× FOX43 Sports Poll: Which team needs to be on “Upset Alert” today?

March Madness gets in full swing, today at 12:15 p.m. when the Princeton Tigers face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

As there is every year, a number of teams could get “upset” or beaten by a team that wasn’t expected to win during the tournament.

Today’s slate of games provides the opportunity for just that: a higher-seeded team to fall on the first true day of the tourney. While a number one seed has never lost to sixteen seed, it has to happen eventually, right?

Top-seeded Villanova takes the floor against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers later this afternoon. While ‘Nova is the heavily favored team, Mount St. Mary’s has momentum, previously beating the New Orleans Privateers to get into this round of the tournament. The No. 1 vs. No. 16 games always have the feeling of a David v. Goliath match up, which adds to the intrigue of the game.

In the West Region of the bracket, Gonzaga is the top seed and kicks off their tourney schedule with a match up against South Dakota State. ‘Zaga is arguably the weakest team of the No. 1 seeds, but they are still one of the best teams in college basketball. South Dakota State sports a six-game winning streak entering the tournament, hitting their stride at the right time of the season.

Finally, No. 2 seed Arizona will play North Dakota later today. Arizona is led by coach Sean Miller, who always has the Wildcats ready to play come tournament time. On the other side, underdog North Dakota won the Big Sky Conference Tournament and has won 9 of the last 10 games it has played. Surely, no team should sleep on North Dakota.

Of our three presented games, our question is, which team needs to be on “Upset Alert” today?