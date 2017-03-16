Harrisburg rallies behind fire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Several groups and individuals are rallying behind the families who lost loved ones and were displaced in two fires last week.

Here's how you can help to benefit those affected:

-A clothing drop-off site for victims of the Lexington Street fire at 1940 Mulberry Street.

-A worship, food and grooming benefit for victims of both fires called "Beyond the Blaze" to be held Sunday, March 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at TNT International, 333 S. 18th Street.

-A gift card drive for victims of both fires organized by Destini Hodges and Cornelius Johnson of the Harrisburg City Council. Donations can be made during business hours at Harrisburg City Hall.

-Several GoFundMe pages: one for the family of Ashanti Hughes, one for the family of Savannah Dominick, and one for the family of Lt. Dennis DeVoe.