STEELTON, Pa. — On Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m., Steelton Police were notified of a missing adult from the 300 block of Adams St.

According to police, Laura Lopatic left the medical facility on her own on Monday in the late afternoon. Police say her whereabouts are unknown and the medical facility is concerned for her welfare.

If seen or any information is known please contact the Steelton Police Department at 717-939-9841