Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Springettsbury Township

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Emergency crews responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in York County on Thursday morning, according to 911 dispatchers.

It happened just before 7 a.m. along the 3000 block of Market Street in Springettsbury Township.

No word yet on the identity of the pedestrian that was killed