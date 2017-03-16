PennDOT to repair Rt. 116, Main Street through Fairfield

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) next week will begin preliminary work to install curb cuts that will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) at intersections along Route 116 in Fairfield Borough, Adams County. This work is part of an overall project to repair and resurface Route 116 from just east of Iron Springs Road in Hamiltonban Township to the intersection with Carroll’s Tract Road.

The $793,196.03 contract was awarded to New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Inc., of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes curb cut work required by the ADA, drainage work, base repair, removal of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the existing roadway, and new signs and pavement markings on a one-mile section of Route 116 as well as a short section of Miller Street, officially designated State Route 3016, in Fairfield Borough. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by July 2017.

PennDOT advises travelers that the contractor has agreed not to restrict travel lanes between 6:00 AM and 8:00 AM, and on Fridays between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Initially travelers may encounter sidewalk and/or parking restrictions and lane shifts during daylight drainage and ADA curb work operations.

This section of Route 116 averages more than 7,500 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, to use caution when driving or walking through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the road crews.

