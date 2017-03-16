× Poll: Do you think President Trump’s proposed budget cuts are too drastic?

President Donald Trump presented Thursday his 2018 budget, which increases defense spending and cuts funding for the Environmental Protection Agency and the State Department.

His $1.1 trillion budget he inherited from former President Barack Obama makes good on a series of Trump’s campaign promises. He campaigned on shrinking the role of the federal government, and Trump’s first budget reflects that.

CNN reports Trump’s proposed cuts to the federal agency’s budget, include:

a $2.6 billion funding cut, for a budget of $5.7 billion, results in 3,200 few jobs

discontinuing funding for the Clean Power Plan, Obama’s signature environmental regulation intended to curb global warming

funding reduced for international climate change programs and climate change research and partnership programs

cutting EPA’s compliance enforcement budget by $129 million

eliminating funding for regional efforts like Great Lakes restoration, Chesapeake Bay and other geographic programs by $427 million

cutting 50 EPA programs

The Trump administration will release its full budget in May, CNN reported.

